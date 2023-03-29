Reverse the effects of saggy and droopy skin without surgery!

Over the past three weeks in Doc Talk with Dr. Ward, we've been discussing various options for reversing the effects of saggy and droopy skin, and this week we're focusing on non-surgical options.

Dr. Daniel P. Ward, a facial plastic surgeon, is also an expert in non-surgical treatments.

He talked with Jenny about the progression of wrinkles. He says like a tadpole, there are stages of wrinkles.

He explained that first fine lines turn into wrinkles. Once wrinkles have progressed far enough or are helped along by things like weight loss, they progress to actually "hanging". This is where we get into words like saggy, drooping, hanging.

Dr. Ward says, "Its an important distinction because once we have made it to this stage, really your only option is surgical intervention. However there are many great options to address these without surgery while still in the wrinkle or fine line stage."

Dr. Ward says there are several popular non-surgical options, including CO2 laser, Profound and Frax laser.

CO2 laser treatment is a type of laser skin resurfacing that can help improve the appearance of sagging and droopy skin by stimulating the production of new collagen and elastin. These two proteins provide the skin with structure and support, and their natural decline with age can result in sagging and drooping skin. This treatment is most popular on the face and neck.

When it comes to the body and other areas Dr. Ward says Profound treatment is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that uses radiofrequency (RF) energy to improve the appearance of sagging and droopy skin.

The procedure works by delivering RF energy into the skin to stimulate the production of new collagen and elastin, which can help to tighten and firm the skin.

You can learn more or schedule a consultation at wardmd.com or by calling 801-513-FACE.