Revive your ride this winter

Dr. Clean mobile detailing is a brand new car cleaning service for families in Davis and Weber counties.

The winter months are when your car is the most dirty.

"This gives people a vehicle that is really clean; down to its core," said Jordan Jolley, co-owner and founder.

Detail experts will either come to your for fast, convenient service or check out their new shop located in Layton, UT.

The shop is a controlled environment where they can work on the hottest or coldest days.

"We have our clients come here, then we Uber them home and back when the service is complete," Jordan explained.

The average time for a basic detail inside and out will take about 3-4 hours.

Their goal is to foster a community of informed car owners who appreciate the value of proper detailing.

"Not everyone can afford it," Jordan said, "so we try empowering people to keep their cars clean through our free educational videos online."

Check out their videos on social media or blogs.

