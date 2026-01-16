Rex will let you know when he's ready for attention

Rex is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week!

He's a cockapoo — probably 8-10 years old who still has a long life ahead! He has lots of energy and even gets the zoomies when he's excited.

Rex would love to live in a home with another animal, a dog or cat, because he doesn't like to be alone.

He does love walks, squeaky toys, cuddles and naps on a fluffy blanket of pillow.

Rex is perfectly potty trained and does well on a leash. He's also up-to-date on vaccinations, chipped and neutered.

His adoption fee is $450 and he comes with his leash and collar.

If you'd like to meet Rex, visit hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

Hearts4Paws will have an adoption event at the Petco in Taylorsville at 1786 W. 5400 S. on Saturday, January 17, 2026 from 1-4pm.