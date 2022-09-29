Richard Paul Evans didn't plan on writing another Michael Vey book... but he did

When Richard Paul Evans finished the Michael Vey series with number 7, The Final Spark, he never suspected that he'd one day return to the series.

But just this week Michael Vey 8: The Parasite hit book stores and online sellers and fans are celebrating!

Richard joined us to tell us more about the book and why he decided to write another one in the series.

He says the main character Michael Vey is a teenager with Tourette's syndrome and an electrical superpower that he keeps hidden from the world.

His abilities allow him to shock people when he touches them, much like electrical eels do.

In "Parasite" Michael and his friends face a new threat that's more terrible than ever.

Richard is an award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Michael Vey series and many others.

You can find his books anywhere where books or sold or by going to richardpaulevans.com.

Richard has a book signing on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7pm at Barnes & Noble in Layton at 1780 North Woodland Park Drive. Click here for details on that.

On Friday, Richard is having a launch party for the new book at Cottonwood High School in Murray. Click here for details on that.

