Richard Paul Evans is known for his novels, but his latest book is for children

#1 New York Times bestselling author, Richard Paul Evans, has a new children's book out.

Richard joined us in studio to tell us more about why he wrote and self-published "My Son Lives in a Tree".

He says the book is about the love between parents and children, and the lengths parents will go to protect their kids.

Richard says he didn't go through his traditional publisher, because he's donating 100 percent of the proceeds to The Christmas Box International to help abused, trafficked and neglected children.

There's a release party for the book on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 6-10pm at 4714 S. Commerce Drive (300 West) in Murray.

You can purchase a copy of the book and enjoy a delicious banana split!

For more information please visit: richardpaulevans.com.