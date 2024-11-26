Richard Paul Evans releases two new books on same day

Jenny Hardman sits down with Richard Paul Evans, a #1 New York Times bestselling author of 47 novels.

For the first time ever he's releasing two new books on the same day: Michael Vey: The Colony and Christmas in Bethel.

Michael Vey: The Colony is the 10th and final book in the Michael Vey series and a great read for young adults.

His newest Christmas book, Christmas in Bethel, was written in just seven weeks and Richard's wife says of all of his books she puts this one in her top 3 favorites!

For more information and to get your copies of these books go to RichardPaulEvans.com.