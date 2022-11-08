Richard Paul Evans says "A Christmas Memory" might be his favorite book ever

Richard Paul Evans has written more than 40 bestselling novels, but he says A Christmas Memory might be his favorite.

The book is set in 1967 when Richard is a young boy. His brother was killed in Vietnam and his father lost his job and the family makes a move from California to his grandma's abandoned home in Utah and his parents separate.

He says it's a time when his world felt like it was falling apart, but the story will remind readers that even in the darkest of times, the light of hope can still shine.

A Christmas Memory comes out on November 22, 2022.

Then, on Thanksgiving Day, Richard's first feature film is coming out.

The Noel Diary will be on Netflix.

You can learn more at richardpaulevans.com.