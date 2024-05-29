Ride, run, walk or play to create a future free from cancer

Huntsman SportsFest is more than just a chance to get out and move with your community - it's a day to make a difference!

100 percent of the funds raised go to fund cancer research at Huntsman Caner Institute and each participant/ team can choose to designate their funds towards a specific type of cancer.

This year's fundraising goal is $500,000!

You can ride, run, walk or play on Saturday, June 8, 2024 to create a future free from cancer, because there are so many different events: 5k, 10k Trail Run, Cycling (20, 60, 80, 105 or 140 miles), Kids Fun K, and the Patient 1k Stroll, which is new this year.

Also new in 2024, Huntsman SportsQuest, a scavenger hunt-style event that involves 2-5 individuals working together to accomplish various missions on event day. Completing challenges earns you points and then prizes.

You can visit huntsmansportsfest.com to register and to learn more.