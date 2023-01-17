Ride through Utah's backcountry with Wasatch Excursions

Grab your family or friends and head up to Heber Valley for snowmobiling.

Wasatch Excursions offers guided rides ideal for groups and those newer to sport.

They are the only authorized outfitter and guide with access to Utah's second largest state park for snowmobiling excursions.

Explore some of the most pristine trails while riding on the newest equipment with the best experienced guides.

It's easy to access from the Salt Lake Valley, Park City, or Provo/Orem area.

For a true backcountry, family-friendly experience, call or book your reservation online today.