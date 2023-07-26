Ride together for the National Ability Center

Over the last 16 years, the Summit Challenge has come to be known as Utah's largest ride for cyclists of all abilities.

The annual challenge raises money to support over 22,000 experiences the National Ability Center offers to people of all abilities annually.

The fully-supported road ride offers participants a choice of a 16-, 25-, 50-, 80- or 100-mile course to fit all experience levels and 10 rest stops along the way provide fuel, hydration and encouragement.

A unique feature to the Summit Challenge includes the chance for riders on the 100-mile course to complete the two-mile climb up Wolf Creek Ranch — a trail that is typically only open during the Tour of Utah.

The 1-mile Discovery Loop offers families a fun-filled way to get involved with the Summit Challenge and is also open to attendees at no cost.

That morning, the Event Village on NAC's campus will be open for lunch, refreshments and entertainment followed by an awards presentation on the main stage.

Early bird tickets are available for purchase now until July 14 at midnight (MT).

Prices start at $55 and all adaptive athletes ride for free.

The National Ability Center encourages riders to raise a minimum of $50 to benefit the leading, adaptive nonprofit.

Every year, over 200 volunteers ensure a safe, enjoyable and fun event. Volunteers are still needed.

Regular registration closes on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. (MT)

For a full schedule of events, visit summitchallenge100.org.

The National Ability Center, established in Park City nearly 40 years ago, provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families with disabilities.

Top populations served are 30% military, 30% children and adults on the autism spectrum, and 40% all ages with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.

The center offers over 20 recreation and adventure programs year round on the 26-acre ranch.

For more information about the National Ability Center, visit discovernac.org.

