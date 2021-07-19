RISE offers a Professional Parenting Program because children should always live in family settings

Watch
RISE offers a Professional Parenting Program because they believe children should live in family settings, regardless of the complexities of their needs.
Children with developmental disabilities live their best lives in a stable family setting. However, that setting does not always come easily.

RISE creates stability and opportunity for children and adults through programs, services and support to help families and caretakers make a stable family setting possible.

We talked with Professional Parent Recruiter with RISE Services, Inc, Schon Nielsen about what a Professional Parent is.

Professional Parents is basically another name for foster parent. They provide a home to a child in need. They are highly skilled and receive regular and annual training including behavioral and therapeutic training and support to assist them with their role.

The services and be increased or decreased seamlessly, without the disruption of moving the child from the home.

RISE caters and adapts the support they offer to the very specific needs of every individual and family they serve.

For more information please visit riseservicesinc.org.

