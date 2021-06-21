Rise was started in Utah in 1987 and is unlike any other facility in the nation

Rise is a non-profit, human-services organization that supports people with developmental challenges.

Jenny took a tour of the Opportunity Center in Draper and talked with Travis Visser who says Rise was started in Utah in 1987 and has since branched out into Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Texas.

The Opportunity Center is set up for a day-program where participants have a space to come and learn life skills like cooking, house cleaning and care, job skills and they can even participate in create art, music activities and they have a gym!

During the summer they have a program for school age kids to help them keep learning and interacting with staff. They do day trips to community pools and parks too.

If you have a loved one who would like to be a part of Rise, please visit riseservicesinc.org.

Rise is hiring right now, they're looking for people with a passion and want to give back. Travis says it's a very rewarding job where you get to work with people and watch them grow. If you're interested, visit their website.