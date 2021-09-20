Watch
Rising to the occasion with RISE Services

Rise Services in Draper helps their members learn life skills like cooking, house cleaning and care, job skills, and they can participate in creative art and music activities.
RISE Services is a non-profit, human-services organization that supports people with developmental challenges.

Their Opportunity Center in Draper helps their members learn life skills like cooking, house cleaning and care, job skills, and they can participate in creative art and music activities.

Learning is catered to each member and their learning level and ability.

They also offer various programs like foster care, supported living, day & after-school programs, summer programs, and employment services.

The Utah company founded in 1987 has since branched into AZ, ID, OR, and TX.

RISE Services prides themselves in making their center a place they would be comfortable bringing their own loved ones and you do too. They are here to improve peoples’ live for the better.

For more information, to apply go to riseservicesinc.org

