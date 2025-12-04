Ritual Chocolate has great new holiday products to enjoy this year

Ritual Chocolate is a bean to bar chocolate company based in Heber City, Utah.

Bean to bar means they do the whole chocolate-making process from the raw cacao bean to the finished chocolate.

Co-founder & President Anna Seear says, "We are intentional about all our sourcing: From the cacao beans we source to flavor inclusions, sourcing locally where we can."

There are new holiday products to enjoy this year including a Gingerbread Toffee Crisp Oatmilk Chocolate Bar, a Cranberry Orange Milk Chocolate Bar and Cozy Cabin Drinking Chocolate with vanilla, cardamom and orange.

If you're looking for stocking stuffers, Ritual Chocolate's mini bars are the perfect size for a treat. They just launched in August 2025 and they come in four flavors.

Ritual Chocolate offers tours and tastings at their factory in Heber.

Pubic tours are Fridays at 11am and Saturdays at 1pm.

If you'd like a private group tour, you can visit ritualchocolate.com.