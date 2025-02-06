Watch Now
Ritual Chocolate has just launched two new products and they're all about cherries

Ritual Chocolate
Utah's own Ritual Chocolate has a new flavor for Valentine's Day and Spring.
Ritual Chocolate just launched two new products: Cherry Vanilla Bar and Vanilla Chocolate Cherries.

The cherries are from Utah's own Payson fruit growers and they are crafted with Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla.

Ritual always sustainably sources their chocolate — full-flavored cacao, for a tasting experience. They focus on direct trade and supporting the farms that grow the cacao.

If you'd like to learn more about cacao and the chocolate making process, Ritual offers tours to the public every Friday and Saturday.

You can learn more at ritualchocolate.com.

