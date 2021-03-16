Menu

Watch
The Place

Actions

Road to Success is hoping to collect 4,000 books for Utah kids

items.[0].videoTitle
There's still time to donate to the Road to Success Book Drive. You can drop off new or gently used books at Papa Murphy's or Ken Garff dealerships.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 15:35:20-04

Road to Success is Utah's favorite online reading platform for students!

Laura Madsen, Road to Success Program Manager, says the goal is to create daily readers, so they want to bring books into the homes of the children.

They're partnering with Papa Murphy's, Ken Garff and Fox 13 for the third year in a month-long book drive where the Utah community can go to any participating Papa Murphy's or Ken Garff dealership location to donate new or gently used children's books.

Over the past two years, Road to Success has collected more than 6,000 books for local schools. The goal this year is to collect 4,000 more to add to that total!

In 2021 they're working with 162 schools to get books into the hands of children. The bulk of those schools are elementary, but they're welcoming books for junior high and high school students as well.

For more information please visit: rtsutah.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere