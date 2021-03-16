Road to Success is hoping to collect 4,000 books for Utah kids

Road to Success is Utah's favorite online reading platform for students!

Laura Madsen, Road to Success Program Manager, says the goal is to create daily readers, so they want to bring books into the homes of the children.

They're partnering with Papa Murphy's, Ken Garff and Fox 13 for the third year in a month-long book drive where the Utah community can go to any participating Papa Murphy's or Ken Garff dealership location to donate new or gently used children's books.

Over the past two years, Road to Success has collected more than 6,000 books for local schools. The goal this year is to collect 4,000 more to add to that total!

In 2021 they're working with 162 schools to get books into the hands of children. The bulk of those schools are elementary, but they're welcoming books for junior high and high school students as well.

For more information please visit: rtsutah.com.