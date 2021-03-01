Road to Success is Utah's favorite free online reading platform for elementary students!

March is National Reading Month, in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday. And, it's a time when you have a chance to make a real difference in the life of a Utah child.

You're invited to donate new or gently used children's books in March to Road to Success.

Road to Success is Utah's favorite free online reading platform for elementary school students.

Laura Madsen, Road to Success Program Manager, told us that students can log their reading minutes, earn coins, and level up each week, while their teachers and parents receive weekly reading logs of their classroom's reading minutes.

Over the past two years 2,500 books have been collected. This year they have a goal to collect 4,000 books.

The goal is to create daily readers, so these books go directly into the homes of the students.

Road to Success is partnering with Fox 13, Papa Murphy's, and Ken Garff for the third year in the month-long book drive.

You're invited to drop off a new or gently used children's book at any participating Papa Murphy's or Ken Garff dealership. Book donation boxes will be at Papa Murphy's locations from Spanish Fork to Brigham City and 16 Ken Garff locations from Orem to Riverdale.

If you donate 5 books to a Papa Murphy's location, you get to take home free cookie dough!

The book drive starts March 1 and you can donate books until Sunday, March 28.

For more information please visit rtsutah.com.