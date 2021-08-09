Roast your marshmallow to the perfect golden brown with Wolf'em Sticks

People are spending more time than ever before in the outdoors. They are looking for fun activities to do in the outdoors either camping or around their backyard fire pit.

People love to make S'mores and with the Wolf'Em Stick's rotary handle - you can now roast your marshmallows to a perfect golden brown.

Try this new twist on your traditional S'mores: Roast a biscuit cup with the Wolf'em biscuit roaster and fill the cooked biscuit cup with a cooked marshmallow (or marshmallow cream), graham cracker pieces (Teddy Grahams favorite!!), a mini chocolate candy bar, and a drizzle of chocolate syrup. So tasty you will 'wolf it down'!

Wolf'em Sticks are excited to announce their newest product: Wolf'em Plus Pack will be available beginning August 10th.

The Plus Pack is the Ultimate Accessories Kit for the Wolf'em Stick and includes:

o Big Bad Wolf - makes 3X larger Wolf'em biscuit cup and uses an entire piece of Grand biscuit dough

o S'more Betta - a unique inverted spiral shape perfectly hugs two marshmallows so you can roast them both until they are perfectly golden

o Two Wolf'em Extenders allows you to kick back and relax a little farther from the fire with the 12 inches extenders

o Extra large Carry Bag lets you carry all the Wolf'em Plus Pack accessories plus two Wolf'em Sticks in one convenient large drawstring bag

You can find more information at wolfem.com