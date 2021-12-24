Roasted Almonds Will Bring Family to the Table

If you want a guarantee to get family around the table, cook up some roasted almonds.

The scent will pull anyone from any tv show, video game or argument they're having just to get a taste.

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's breaks down the steps to make this simple recipe, sure to delight all.

Cinnamon Roasted Almonds

Ingredients:

½ c. dark brown sugar, packed

½ c. granulated sugar

2 ½ tsp. cinnamon

¾ tsp. kosher or sea salt

4 c. whole almonds

1 lg. egg white

2 tsp. water

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 250. Line a sheet pan with parchment or silicone baking mat.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

3. Place the almonds in a large mixing bowl. In a third bowl, whisk together the egg white, water, and vanilla until frothy. Pour the egg mixture over the almonds and toss to combine. Pour over the sugar mixture and toss to coat.

4. Spread the coated nuts onto the prepared baking sheet. Place in the oven to roast 60 minutes, tossing every 15 minutes(three times during baking).

5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Eat right away or store in an airtight container. Enjoy!

