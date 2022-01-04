Roasted Beets with Creamy Whipped Ricotta recipes

Erika Schlick with The Trail to Health joined us with an appetizer that is simple to make and good for you too!

Roasted Beets and Creamy Whipped Ricotta

Ingredients

4 Golden Beets

Aluminum Foil

1 - 16oz container of Ricotta Cheese (option to use Kite Hill for dairy free)

2 tablespoons Fresh Thyme, de-stemmed

3 tablespoons of Honey

1 teaspoon Sea Salt

3 tablespoons Hazelnuts, finely chopped

3 tablespoons Fresh Thyme, chopped

Directions

1. Wash and scrub your beets and remove any greens. No need to remove the skins.

2. Dry the beets off and wrap them into individual wraps up aluminum foil and set on a baking sheet.

3. Roast the beets for 40 minutes until fork tender.

4. Remove them carefully from the foil wraps and remove the skins. They should come right off.

5. Slice the beets and place them in the fridge to cool while you prepare the ricotta. Alternatively, you can even roast the beets the day before.

6. In a food processor or stand mixer, whip Ricotta cheese, thyme, honey and sea salt for about 1 min until fluffy.

7. Spread on a wide plate to create a base and sprinkle with a little bit of sea salt.

8. Assemble the beets on the ricotta bed and drizzle with honey.

9. Top with finely chopped hazelnuts and fresh Thyme.

For more recipes, please visit thetrailtohealth.com.