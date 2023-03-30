Roasted Rack of Lamb and Roasted Tri-Colored Carrots Recipes

Jenny talked with The Vineyard Mom, Leslie Dabney, about recipe ideas for Easter Dinner.

Roasted Rack of Lamb

1 or more Frenched racks of lamb each being 1 1/2 to 2 lbs.

For each rack:

2 tsp. Chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp. Chopped fresh thyme

2 finely minced cloves of garlic

Salt and pepper

2 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

Marinade for each rack of lamb:

Rub rack all over with chopped rosemary, thyme and garlic.

Rub rack with salt and pepper and place in a large plastic bag that seals. Drizzle the olive oil over the rack in the bag. Seal bag tightly.

Marinade in the refrigerator for 6-8 hours or overnight.

Remove racks from the refrigerator 1-2 hours before cooking. It's important the lamb is at room temperature before you start roasting it.

Remove the rack from the bag and place onto a baking sheet lined with foil with the back bone facing down.

Wrap exposed rib bones with foil so they don't burn.

Roast at 450 degrees for 10 minutes.

Then lower the heat to 300 degrees and cook for another 10-20 minutes. It may take longer if your rack is larger.

A meat thermometer in the thickest part of the lamb should read 125 for rare and 135 for medium rare.

Let the lamb rest covered in foil for 15 minutes before cutting.

Roasted Tri-Colored Carrots

2 lbs. Of tri-colored carrots, trimmed, peeled and cut into 1/2 inch slices

2 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. Chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp. Chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp. Salt and pepper

3 tsp. Freshly chopped Italian parsley

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Place chopped carrots into a bowl and add extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper. Mix well.

Spread carrot mixture evenly on a baking sheet lined with foil.

Roast for 30 or until carrots are caramelized and fork tender in the center.

Place carrots into a bowl and sprinkle parsley over the top. Add more salt and pepper if needed.

You can also find Leslie's wine parings for these dishes onInstagram @thevineyardmomliving.