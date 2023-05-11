Roasting a whole head of cauliflower is hands down the best way to enjoy it!

Ruthie Knudsen says her recipe for Southwest Roasted Cauliflower is hands down the best way to enjoy cauliflower.

She says it's one of the easiest and tastiest side dishes to make!

Ingredients



1 head of cauliflower, greens removed, washed and drained, left whole

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon oregano

1/4-1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, adjust according to spiciness

2 teaspoons fresh cilantro leaves, minced

Instructions

Preheat oven 425 degrees F.

Place cauliflower head on baking sheet.

In a small bowl combine sea salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, red pepper flakes, minced cilantro; mix.

Drizzle and rub with hand the olive oil over the cauliflower to coat.

Using hand apply spice mixture evenly over cauliflower.

Bake 25-30 minutes until lightly browned.

Place on serving plate, slice as you eat.

Ruthie also announced her J'ADORE cookbook, a collaboration with UVU Culinary Arts Institute, is now available!

Ruthie says, ". I had the pleasure of collaborating with my alma mater on the beautiful J'ADORE cookbook. In it you'll find a selection of my recipes along with other Chef's from the culinary arts department."

You can learn more at cookingwithruthie.com.