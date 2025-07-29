RockStock is more than just a concert - it's a full-sensory classic rock experience

RockStock is a brand new music festival celebrating one of the best eras of music history and the very first show is right here in Salt Lake City.

It's happening on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Smith's Ballpark and will feature the music of Journey, Heart, Queen, The Eagles and Aerosmith.

"We're putting the stage in the back of the outfield, turning the entire outfield into a front-row lawn experience. Bring a blanket, bring a chair, bring your friends—it's like tailgating but at a concert," says Collin Surles, Event Director for RockStock.

It's more than just a concert - it's a full-sensory classic rock experience. Listen to music you know and love performed by bands from across the country, enjoy great food and drinks and take in the sunset.

RockStock is also partnering with Rescue Rovers, a local nonprofit that fosters and finds home for dogs.

There will be an adoption area where you could meet your new best friend, and some of the proceeds from the concert will go to Rescue Rovers.

Tickets are on sale now at RockStockTour.com.

General admission is $67 for either outfield lawn or stadium seats, or you could get limited VIP upgrade with a private viewing area behind the outfield wall, food and drinks, plus separate bathrooms.