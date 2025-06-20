Rockwell Ice Cream Company is #1 on Yelp for local ice cream

Rockwell Ice Cream Company is the "G.O.A.T.".

They're #1 on Yelp for local ice cream, and have received attention from Food & Wine Magazine to Food Network Magazine and Parlor Utah.

So, we had to try out their G.O.A.T. Flavor, which really does come from goat cheese.

They have new flavors all the time, in fact they debut four flavors a month.

All of the ice cream is made from scratch with natural ingredients.

Went to the downtown Salt Lake location, which is right across the street from Eccles Theater.

They also have locations in the Salt Lake International Airport, downtown Provo and soon they will be at the Bee's Ballpark.

You can find more information on rockwellicecream.com and follow them on Instagram @rockwellicecream.