Rocky Mountain Power and The Other Side Village partnered to heat and cool the tiny homes

The Other Side Village is a self-reliant, master planned neighborhood that provides affordable, permanent quality housing, access to social services, and a robust and supportive community for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness, including those with one or more serious disabilities.

Unlike the traditional shelter models, residents who qualify for the village will have access to individual homes and build around shared community spaces where there are also services like healthcare and work opportunities right there.

The Village also has amenities like a chapel for all different faiths, a salon, a coffee shop, grocery store and a community garden.

The Other Side Village partnered with the Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart program to install ductless heat pumps and heat pump water heaters for every home.

A heat pump provides both heating and cooling to your home. Efficient heat pumps can be customized to your home's needs.

A heat pump collects heat from outdoors and transfers it indoors. When your home needs cooling, the process works in reverse.

A heat pump water heater uses electricity to move heat from one place to another instead of generating heat directly.

Therefore, they can be up to four times more energy efficient than conventional electric resistance water heaters.

This is just the beginning for The Other Side Village, to learn more visit theothersidevillage.com.

For more information about the Wattsmart program visit Wattsmarthomes.com.