Rocky Mountain Power offers a free home energy assessment to help you save money

Would you like to benefit from better energy efficiency?

A FREE Home Energy Assessment from Rocky Mountain Power is a great place to begin.

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, invited Morgan Saxton to her home in Salt Lake City as she had an assessment done.

It only takes about an hour or two for an energy assessor to check everything from the HVAC system to the thermostat, insulation in walls, attic and floor, windows, appliances, lighting, weather stripping and air sealing and crawl spaces.

The crawl space is where he found Bianca's house was losing energy (and money). It will only take more insulation to stop the cold air from escaping there.

The recommendations they give are not required, but it is a good list to have so you can work toward the end goal of an energy-efficient home.

