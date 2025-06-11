Rocky Mountain Power pays irrigators to not operate their pumps during peak summer hours

Summer is approaching and that means hot temperatures, more AC usage and higher electrical loads on the system.

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, says more power is needed for a handful of peak days during the summer season.

To meet these peaks, Rocky Mountain Power chooses to invest in their customers through load management programs like Irrigation Load Control.

With Irrigation Load Control, Rocky Mountain Power pays irrigators to not operate their pumps during the peak hours.

The incentives help offset irrigators electric bills for the season, and they help to keep rates low for all Rocky Mountain Power customers.

Get started today at RockyMountainPower.net/LoadControl.