Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky Program is helping reduce costs for The Other Side Village

Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky program helps fund local renewable energy projects—like the solar and battery installation at The Other Side Village—reducing energy costs so more resources can support people and programs in the community.

The Other Side Village is a community of "tiny homes" aimed at combatting homelessness through long term, sustainable solutions.

Jenny Hardman visited a beautiful new addition for The Other Side Village, a building on Indiana Avenue in Salt Lake City that is a multi-use facility with a medical clinic, a gym, on-site pharmacy and dental services.

The Other Side Village received Blue Sky support for a solar and battery installation which helps lower operating and energy costs.

Energy savings allows more funding to go towards services, programs and residents.

This collaboration shows how clean energy investments strengthen local communities.

Customers can support renewable energy and community projects like this by enrollingin Blue Sky at rockymoutainpower.net.