Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Homes offers rebates on appliances!

Rocky Mountain Power Wattsmart Homes offers rebates on appliances!

This includes:



Clothes Washers

Dishwashers

Freezers

Heat pump clothes dryers

Heat pump water heater

Refrigerators

Room air cleaners

You can get up to $150 with select energy star rated appliances.

Jessica Dalton, Rocky Mountain Power Customer Engagement Manager, joined us to talk more about heat pump clothes dryers.

She says these dryers utilize a refrigeration system to conserve and recycle hot air during the drying process.

They draw air from the surrounding environment, pass it through a heat pump, and continue to reuse the heated air until the clothes are fully dry.

Jessica says, "They are also proven to be better for your clothes."

Plus, you don't have to worry about clogged vent lines.

You can buy these dryers at Lowe's or Home Depot and you can get up to a $150 rebate on qualifying heat pump clothes dryers. The dryer in our studio was from Lowe's in Murray!

Jessica says getting your rebate is as easy as 1,2,3.



Keep your receipt from your appliance purchase. Visit our website and input your receipt and customer information. Receive your rebate digitally within the week!

For more information visit wattsmarthomes.com/rebate-categories/appliances.