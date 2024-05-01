Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Program Can Help You Keep Your Cool This Summer

The Rocky Mountain Power Cool Keeper program helps ensure our community uses energy efficiently and rewards participants!

According to Jona Whitesides, spokesperson with RMP, an experienced contractor will install a small Cool Keeper device near your HVAC system outside of your home.

How it works:

Cool Keeper devices are activated during the summer months (May – Sept) to help reduce energy demand in our community when energy use is the highest.

When the Cool Keeper device is activated, the fan on the AC unit will still operate and blow cold air, ensuring your home stays cool, while reducing the power demand in the community during times when temperatures are the highest.

Activation of Cool Keeper devices typically lasts for periods of 5-10 minutes. "This is such a short amount of time that most people don't even notice when their devices are activated," Jona said.

The Cool Keeper program helps to keep Utah's electricity prices among the lowest in the nation.

"You get all the benefits of participating and are in no way inconvenienced," Jona explained.

Plus, Cool Keeper participants get $6 in monthly bill credits from May until September.

Rocky Mountain Power customers who sign up before May 1, 2024 will be entered to win one of six $500 Amazon Gift Cards

Over 100,000 RMP customers are already receiving these benefits and helping the community by participating in the Cool Keeper program.

No appointment needed, just sign up online!

Enrolling is easy and you don't even have to be home to get your device installed.

Visit Wattsmart.com or call 1-800-357-9214 for more information.

*Note: Should you want to be home when your Cool Keeper device is installed, you can make an appointment.