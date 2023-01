Meet our Pet of the Week - Rollie!

He's a cuddle bug and would love nothing more than to be a couch potato with his human.

He's mostly potty trained, but he has been known to occasionally mark his territory.

Rollie just got neutered and a dental and is ready for his forever home.

He has super good hearing and will let you know when someone is at the door.. he turns into a guard dog!

If you'd like more information on Rollie, please visit hearts4paws.org.