Ronald McDonald House in Utah has supported families since 1988

Since 1988, Ronald McDonald House here in Utah has supported families when their children face severe illness and injuries – some of life's most challenging times.

The need for their help has significantly increased over the past few years and the House has expanded to meet those growing needs.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and their charitable arm, Cambia Health Foundation, is proud to support the House and all the work they do working side-by-side with incredible warrior families who fight for their children's health and well-being.

The House provides families with a place to sleep, warm meals, free transportation, joyful distractions and mental health support.

There will be a new Primary Children's Hospital opening in Lehi in early 2024, and plans include building a new fully equipped RMH family room at that hospital.

For more information visit Regence.com or ronaldmcdonaldhouseutah.org.

