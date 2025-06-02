Watch Now
Roosters Brewing Co. is celebrating 30 years with a throwback to one of the OG brews

Roosters Brewing Co.
Roosters Brewing Company is celebrating 30 years.
Roosters Brewing Company
Roosters Brewing Co. is celebrating 30 years of brewing with a throwback to one of their original brews: Two-Bit Amber.

It features caramel malts and roasted barley countered with Chinook hops.

You can get it in draft and in special anniversary cans for "to go" purchases at Roosters in Ogden, Layton and the B Street Taphouse.

The name "Two-Bit" comes from the infamous "Two-Bit Street" that we now know as the thriving 25th street.

But, thirty years ago it was another story, many of the store fronts were boarded up and the area needed love.

They'll be celebrating the 30 year milestone all summer long with menu throwback features as well.

There's also a summer celebration scheduled for June 21, 2025, so follow them on social media for details.

Roosters is family-friendly in both Ogden and Layton, 21+ at the B Street Tap House.

You can find more information at roostersbrewingco.com.

