Root Beer Floats with Dad this Father’s Day at Grand America

Take dad for an ice cream cone, ice cream sandwich or a root beer float at The Grand America.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 15:38:33-04

Temperatures are rising in Salt Lake City which means it's time for ice cream!

Bonne Vie and Laurel Brasserie & Bar at Grand America have refreshed their ice cream offerings and are serving up Dad’s Root Beer Floats for Father’s Day this Sunday.

The new menu features both classic flavors and unique specialty flavors.

Classic Flavors: 

Vanilla Bean 
Chocolate 
Strawberry 
Berry Sorbet 

Specialty Flavors: 

Carol’s Burnt Almond Fudge 
Strawberry Cheesecake 
Chocolate Oreo 
Butterscotch 
Cotton Candy Unicorn 
Vegan Pistachio 

Each flavor is available with single or double scoops or with a fresh-made waffle cone served Classic, Chocolate Dipped, or Chocolate and Sprinkle. Also available as a shake. 

Additionally, there are ice cream sandwiches now available including a decadent, luxurious Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich made with the iconic Grand America Macrons as well as a Chocolate Chip Cookie + Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich.

For Sunday Brunch, there will be a special ice cream booth on the terrace for guests. Serving up scoops like Cotton Candy Unicorn Ice Cream, the stand will also be serving up special Dad’s Root Beer Floats in recognition of Father’s Day this Sunday.

