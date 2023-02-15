RootsTech gives Jenny Hardman and Morgan Saxton a peek into their family history

RootsTech is back in person again this year on March 2 through the 4, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

There will also be a virtual option for those who can't be there in person.

RootsTech is really for everyone whether you are a seasoned genealogist or just starting to learn about family history. There will be hundreds of classes for topics all over the family history spectrum.

This year's theme is UNITY and there are some awesome keynotes lined up including Jordin Sparks.

The Expo Hall will be filled with more than 100 exhibitors who will be presenting their latest technology.

Anyone can attend online for free – to attend classes the 3-day pass is $98.

Saturday is Family Discovery Day which is a free event to everyone.

There will be presentations and dozens of fun and engaging family history activities to participate in. You will still have to have a paid ticket to attend the classes and the main stage keynote presentation, however.

There is a really cool experience that people love at RootsTech called Relatives at RootsTech. If you log into your free Family Search account and enable this feature it tells you who you are related to – mostly cousins 1st – 10th generations. There will be a Cousins Corner where people can meet their relatives that are also there and make connections.

For more information please visit rootstech.org.

