RootsTech is the largest genealogical conference in the world

RootsTech is being held March 6-8, 2025, and is the largest genealogical conference in the world with millions of participants, content in 23 languages, and experiences in-person and online.

RootsTech offers classes for beginners to experts and everything in between.

There are different topics and specialists for all kinds of learning, including some cool forums.

If you attend in person you will get exclusive discounts, and you can get your photos and memories digitized for free!

There's also a "Night at the Expo Hall" with deals on top of deals all night!

You won't want to miss Relatives at RootsTech. Whether you are joining online or coming in person, you can see who you are related to with a special experience. Anyone around the world can join to see how they're related to other RootsTech participants.

For those joining online, RootsTech is free!

If you're joining in person in Salt Lake City, use promo code: RT25FOX13 for 10 percent off tickets.

For more information please visit: rootstech.org.