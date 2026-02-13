Roses are red, violets are blue... could Fred be the Valentine's Day dog for you?

He's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

He's a playful and friendly dog who loves spending his days following his human around the house and being included in all the fun.

Fred is a curious boy who is very smart and eager to learn new things and play with new toys.

He loves getting attention and lots of cuddles and share the couch with his person.

He's neutered, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you'd like to meet Fred, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having two Valentine's Day Adoption Events on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

They'll have adoptable dogs at A Dog's Meow in Millcreek from 11am-3pm and at the Puppy Love event in the center court at Valley Fair Mall from 11am-1pm.