Ruby wants a family to call her own

Let's Find Ruby a Home
Ruby is our Pet of the Week. She loves to be with her humans and play at the dog park.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 16:12:27-05

Meet our Pet of the Week Ruby!

She's a 20-month-old German Shepherd/ Boxer mix.

She is very well trained and potty trained.

Ruby loves to play with other dogs and loves to go to the dog park with her foster family and thinks it is "Disneyland for Dogs".

She has a lot of energy and would do best with a fenced-in backyard where she could play.

Ruby loves to be a lap dog too — she is very snuggly and wants to cuddle with her humans.

She loves to sleep in your bed, but will also sleep in a dog bed next to you, she just likes to be close.

She wants nothing more than a family to call her own.

Ruby is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like to adopt Ruby, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

