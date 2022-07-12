RubySnap cookies are celebrating a big milestone at St. Mark's Hospital

2022 marks St. Mark's Hospital's 150th anniversary.

That means St. Mark's was created even before Utah was a state!

St. Mark's was the first hospital with private rooms and had Utah's first ambulance as well as the state's first nursing school.

That's a lot to celebrate, and what better way to celebrate than with a delicious cookie?

RubySnap is creating a cooking honoring St. Mark's, and since it is a pioneer in healthcare, the cookie is called the Pioneer Trail cookie, offered all of July.

The Pioneer Trail cookie is made with whole wheat, honey, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, apricots, pecans, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

For more information head over to StMarksHospital.com and MountainStar.com and follow them on Instagram.

And follow RubySnap on Instagram to find out what charity they'll be donating 100 percent of profits from the Pioneer Trail cookie to.