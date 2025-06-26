Ruff Haven is the only organization in Utah offering temporary shelter for dogs and cats

Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering is the only organization in Utah offering temporary shelter and care for dogs and cats.

They serve people who would otherwise have to permanently give up a cherished pet due an unexpected health emergency or issue with remaining in their home.

Those hardships include hospitalization, substance use treatment, domestic violence, housing insecurity and more.

Kimo Pokini, with Ruff Haven, says after providing a no-cost safe haven for pets, Ruff Haven reunites them with their owners when the challenge has passed.

This nonprofit also offers vaccination clinics for the community – and other critical services for pets!

The Ruff Haven team goes out into the community to vaccinate, microchip and provide wellness exams.

They also have a food pantry for those who are having a hard time paying for pet food.

Gina Ball, Provider Relations Executive with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, has been volunteering with Ruff Haven for about three years and is currently the Rehoming Coordinator.

In that role, she updates the Ruff Haven website with information about pets that need a new home because their people are unable to keep them.

Regence is committed to helping Utahns struggling to overcome barriers to getting the health care they need.

Ruff Haven's work aligns with that commitment!

