Ruff Haven offers temporary shelter and care for dogs and cats during emergency or crisis

Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering is the only organization in Utah offering temporary shelter and care for dogs and cats during an unplanned emergency or crisis.

This program serves individuals who otherwise would be forced to permanently give up a cherished pet to a shelter or another owner.

After providing a no-cost safe haven for cherished pets, they reunite them with their people.

Ruff Haven also offers vaccination clinics – for its clients and unsheltered individuals with pets – and more!

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah is committed to helping Utahns who struggle with access to health care and barriers related to social determinants of health.

That's a key reason why they support Ruff Haven. They provide a safety net for people who are delaying medical or mental health care or addiction treatment because they have no one to care for their cherished pets.

You can learn more, volunteer or donate at ruffhaven.org.

