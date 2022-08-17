Ruff Haven takes care of pets during times of crisis

Pets are family too! In Utah 60 percent of homes have at least one pet.

During times of crisis or temporary hardship, Ruff Haven provides temporary shelter and care for pets so their people don't have to surrender or abandon them.

This resource is much-needed because many times people will delay getting medical treatment, mental health care or addiction treatment because they don't have a place to take care of their pets.

In domestic abuse situations, people will often not leave because of the welfare of a pet.

Ruff Haven will take care of pets while those individuals stay in a protective shelter or hospital.

Ruff Haven offers housing, food and care typically for up to 90 days.

For pets in their care they also offer neutering, core vaccinations and microchips as well as grooming, collars and leashes.

Ruff Haven also offers quarterly immunization clinics and doggy day care services.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah is proud to support Ruff Haven, they know the bonds pets and people have. Pets are important to physical and mental health.

You can help support Ruff Haven too, they're celebrating their second year in the community at a Hoppy Tails Birthday Bash on August 20, 2022 at Brickyard Bar from 7 to 10pm. Pets are welcome!

For more information please visit: ruffhaven.org.