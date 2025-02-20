"Rule Breakers" is releasing in theaters March 7, the eve of International Women's Day

"Rule Breakers" is based on the true story of Afghanistan's first all-girls robotics team.

It's set to be released in theaters on the eve of International Women's Day, March 7, 2025.

Morgan Saxton talked with one of the stars of "Rule Breakers", actress Amber Afzali, about what drew her into the role and how her character represents strong women.

Amber plays one of the robotics team members, Esin, in the indie film by Angel Studios.

It's based on a true story in Afghanistan, where educating girls is seen as rebellion. But one visionary woman dares to teach girls to dream.

In real life Esin is also a strong woman and a passionate activist for political and cultural causes, especially those affecting Afghan women.

You can learn more at angel.com/movies/rule-breakers.

