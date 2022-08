You'll find everything from miniature horses to llamas to pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits, alpacas and more at Run Down Ranch.

It sits in the Kamas Valley and is owned by Sparky O'Driscoll whose family has been in the area for generations.

The farm itself has been a fixture for decades.

Run Down Ranch welcomes kids of all ages and is at 22 West Boulderville Road in Oakley.

You can learn more @Rundownranch.