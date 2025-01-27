Runners of all levels are invited to train with the "Winter Running Series"

Runners of all levels are invited to join the Winter Running Series.

It's a USA Track & Field, (USATF) sanctioned, 4-part training series that will help people prepare to run any distance.

The 5k and 10k races kick of at the Dee Events Center in Ogden on February 15, 2025 and 5k on February 15, 2025 respectively.

Then, on March 15, 2025 it's the 10-Mile starts at Enve Composites in Ogden and the Half Marathon takes runners up to beautiful Eden.

Participants receive professional timing, aid stations, and finish line treats plus a super soft unisex long-sleeve participant shirt and a 5-part Finishers Medal!

You will collect a piece at each event and earn a 5th medal for completing the full series.

This event is produced by the GOAL, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the mission is to inspire the Greater Ogden Community and its visitors to "Get Out And Live!" by participating, volunteering and spectating at recreational and cultural events, programs and activities.

Save $10 with the Ogden Marathon and Winter Running Series registration bundle.

Register today at GetOutAndLive.org or OgdenMarathon.com.