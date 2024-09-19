Rustic Tomato Basil Tart by Cooking with Ruthie

Cooking with Ruthie's Rustic Tomato Basil Tart recipe is made with garden fresh tomatoes topped with basil and parmesan cheese.
It's a delicious appetizer or a light lunch!
Ingredients
1 16 ounce package mini heirloom tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoon basil pesto
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4-5 large basil leaves, torn into pieces
2 ounces fresh grated manchego anjeo cheese, or parmesan
1 pre-made uncooked pie crust
1 egg white + 1 tablespoon water, beaten
Instructions
Preheat oven 425 degrees F.
Unroll pie crust onto baking sheet.
Evenly spread basil pesto onto crust leaving 1 inch around the outer edge plain.
Evenly layer tomatoes cut side up on pesto.
Drizzle tomatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Fold 1 inch edge of crust over edge of tomatoes and crimp approximately every inch.
Brush crust edge with egg white.
Bake 15 minutes.
Sprinkle with half of cheese and bake additional 3-5 minutes.
Remove from oven once crust in golden brown.
Sprinkle with remaining cheese and torn basil pieces.
Slice and Enjoy!
