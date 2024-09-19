Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Rustic Tomato Basil Tart by Cooking with Ruthie

Rustic Tomato Basil Tart
Here's a delicious way to use those fresh tomatoes from your garden or a farmers market.
Posted
and last updated

Cooking with Ruthie's Rustic Tomato Basil Tart recipe is made with garden fresh tomatoes topped with basil and parmesan cheese.

It's a delicious appetizer or a light lunch!

Ingredients
1 16 ounce package mini heirloom tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoon basil pesto
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4-5 large basil leaves, torn into pieces
2 ounces fresh grated manchego anjeo cheese, or parmesan
1 pre-made uncooked pie crust
1 egg white + 1 tablespoon water, beaten

Instructions
Preheat oven 425 degrees F.
Unroll pie crust onto baking sheet.
Evenly spread basil pesto onto crust leaving 1 inch around the outer edge plain.
Evenly layer tomatoes cut side up on pesto.
Drizzle tomatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Fold 1 inch edge of crust over edge of tomatoes and crimp approximately every inch.
Brush crust edge with egg white.
Bake 15 minutes.
Sprinkle with half of cheese and bake additional 3-5 minutes.
Remove from oven once crust in golden brown.
Sprinkle with remaining cheese and torn basil pieces.
Slice and Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere