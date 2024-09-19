Rustic Tomato Basil Tart by Cooking with Ruthie

Cooking with Ruthie's Rustic Tomato Basil Tart recipe is made with garden fresh tomatoes topped with basil and parmesan cheese.

It's a delicious appetizer or a light lunch!

Ingredients

1 16 ounce package mini heirloom tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoon basil pesto

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4-5 large basil leaves, torn into pieces

2 ounces fresh grated manchego anjeo cheese, or parmesan

1 pre-made uncooked pie crust

1 egg white + 1 tablespoon water, beaten

Instructions

Preheat oven 425 degrees F.

Unroll pie crust onto baking sheet.

Evenly spread basil pesto onto crust leaving 1 inch around the outer edge plain.

Evenly layer tomatoes cut side up on pesto.

Drizzle tomatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Fold 1 inch edge of crust over edge of tomatoes and crimp approximately every inch.

Brush crust edge with egg white.

Bake 15 minutes.

Sprinkle with half of cheese and bake additional 3-5 minutes.

Remove from oven once crust in golden brown.

Sprinkle with remaining cheese and torn basil pieces.

Slice and Enjoy!

