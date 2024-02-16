Rusty loves to go for walks and will even help you put his harness on!

Rusty is our Pet of the Week! He's a Yorkie, about five years old and a tiny little thing.

He's very sweet and loves to cuddle. He really wants to be with his person, especially at night.

He is crate trained and is learning some manners with treats as a reward (which he loves).

Rusty also loves to go on walks and will even help you put his harness on.

He's good with other dogs and is neutered, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Rusty has to take a thyroid pill twice a day, the first 30 days will be given to his new family.

You can fill out an adoption form at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event at the Petsmart in Canyon Rim, 3191 E. 3300 S., on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 1-4pm.