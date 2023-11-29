Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand are on a Christmas tour of Utah and beyond

It's an annual tradition now — Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand set off on a Christmas tour across Utah, with stops in Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada.

They play some all-time Christmas favorites as well as some band originals, all with a "rock and bluegrass" vibe.

Think of "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" calypso-style or a Christmas version of "The Devin Went Down to George" but instead it's "The Grinch Went Down to Whoville".

It's a concert the entire family will love.

The schedule is:

December 2, Richfield, Utah

December 8, Logan, Utah

December 9, Roy, Utah

December 11, Orem, Utah

December 14, Mesa, Arizona

December 15, Henderson, Nevada

December 16, St. George, Utah

December 18, Salt Lake City, Utah

You can get tickets online at ryanshupe.com.