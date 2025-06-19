Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand have announced their summer concert dates, and they promise to be amazing entertainment for the whole family!

The Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand experience has been described as a mix of pop and rock with bluegrass roots, creating a unique sound that blends different musical genres.

Plus, the wholesome musical content makes it a great event for families to attend together.

Grab your lawn chairs and your loved ones and join us them on Friday, June 2025 at the Draper Amphitheater for a night of music under the stars.

Gates open at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm.

After Draper, Ryan Shupe and The RubberBand will be in:

Rexburgm, Idaho on June 27, 2025

Albion, Idaho on July 12, 2025

Grace, Idaho on August 2, 2025

Beaver, Utah on August 9, 2025

Irving Texas on August 16, 2025

Get your tickets at ryanshupe.com.