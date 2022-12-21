Ryan Shupe looks back on 2022 and ahead to 2023

In 2022, the Billboard-charting Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband celebrated 25 years of performing for packed concert halls, amphitheaters and music festivals across the US.

Their Live Vol. 2 album came out in August and they've spent a good part of the year performing.

Christmas is always a favorite time for the band and they enjoy bringing all the holiday favorites from "Little Drummer Boy" to "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" to fans across the state.

This year was special for Ryan because he shared the stage with his children during one of the songs during the Christmas shows.

The tours are over for this year, but Ryan says he's looking ahead to 2023 with even more shows.

You can download music now and learn more at ryanshupe.com.